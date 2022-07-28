FREE PODCAST 7/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (7-24-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Raw 1,000 including mega-ratings, Punk’s apparent turn, Rock’s effectiveness, Bryan’s future, Brock (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-24-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss and dissect Raw #1,000 from many angles, including breaking news during the show regarding the great TV ratings for the show. They focus on C.M. Punk’s apparent heel turn and future opponents and A.J. being appointed Raw G.M., along with taking live calls and answering email questions on the show. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about a huge aspect of the TV ratings in the demographic small print, a story bigger than the overall rating itself. They also delve into insider news from WWE and TNA related to recent events.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO