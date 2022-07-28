FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Terminus 3 featuring Gresham vs. Takeshita, Slamovich vs. Aminata, and more, plus Gresham leaving ROH/AEW (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are headed to Terminus. All roads lead here, so how could we miss the chance to check out a phenomenal encounter between Jonathan Gresham and Konosuke Takeshita, a surprisingly great match between Masha Slamovich and previously unknown (to us) Queen Aminata, a confusing affair between Baron Black and Jay Lethal, and more? Plus, we discuss Jonathan Gresham leaving AEW/ROH and our feelings towards the situation. For VIP, it’s back up north for selected matches from Circle 6 wrestling, notably a Homicide vs. Bryan Keith match that reveals our growing appreciation for Bryan Keith, and Josh Alexander vs. Camaro Jackson.

