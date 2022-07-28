SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE employees are banned from trading company stock.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that company employees were told via and email from Senior Vice President and General Counsel James Langham that they could not buy or sell company stock in accordance with the company insider trading policy. The email began as outlined below.

“Please be advised that, in light of recent developments, the Company’s trading window has closed effective immediately for all employees.”

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last Friday. Since then, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named Co-CEO’s of the company. Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative for the main roster.

WWE will present Summerslam live on Peacock on Saturday July 30. Matches on the show include Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Street Profits for the Unified Tag Team Championship, and more.

