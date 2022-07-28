SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Liv Morgan says she was shocked to hear about Vince McMahon’s retirement, but that the WWE is in good hands with Stephanie McMahon.

In an interview with The Mirror, Morgan opened up on the topic of Vince McMahon and what she thinks of Stephanie McMahon taking over as the WWE CEO along with Nick Khan.

“We were all shocked,” Morgan said of the McMahon retirement news. “And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time. We’re also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick. Stephanie was born into this business, so there’s literally no one better for the job than her.

“We’re all so excited and we’re just ready to go to work. We’re all just ready to take it to the next level.”

Morgan will face Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Summerslam on Saturday night. Summerslam airs live on Peacock on July 30. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Street Profits for Unified Tag Team Championship, and more.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle had been scheduled for the event, but was cancelled due to a Riddle injury at the hands of Rollins.

