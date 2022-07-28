SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Pretty damn good promo from Zoey Stark. She was genuine, very likable, and articulate regarding her journey through injury and what she wants to accomplish now that she’s back.

-Cora Jade looks infinitely more comfortable as a heel than she did as a babyface. Her mannerisms look natural in this role and though she has a long way to go, you can see something there now from an act perspective that looks like it can make money.

-A decent little match between Wes Lee and Grayson Waller. Waller got all the offense, which meant Lee was selling for sympathy. It worked well, but Lee not overcoming shows where he is in the hierarchy of NXT right now.

-I can’t figure out what’s going on with Xyon Quinn. He has been presented as a guy who matters, but has lost virtually every big match today, this week against Apollo Crews. Who wants to guess what’s next?

-That Zoey Stark finisher is pretty great. Something to be said for a star with a tremendous finish and this is one for her.

-Ok, so the JD McDonagh promo. Lots to digest there. The delivery and execution? Well done. McDonagh was fluid and well-paced with how he spoke. He was able to balance being a snarky inauthentic heel, while also believing he was helping folks successfully. Good job by him. What the hell was that promo, though? Why was McDonagh in the crowd doing that to begin with? Seemed silly. Look, the guy can talk. Why not just put him in the ring for a promo?

-Yeah, that’s not going to work Roxanne Perez. That’s what you have to say? Your best friend turns on you, you lose your shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, and all you talk about is disrespecting the women’s tag titles? This needed to be a moment for Perez. Like Jade, she needed that time in the ring to show the audience how her character felt coming out of that angle. Disappointing to say the least and a mistake that has already cooled Perez a bit.

-Poor Andre Chase. He’s got the cutesy Chase U gimmick over, but its reached its ceiling.

-Good main event. The Creed Brothers work at an insane pace and The D’Angelo Family kept up. The action was exciting and finish will lead to more dissension within Diamond Mine. As I said last week, get there quicker with the DM implosion. We’re there. Push play.

