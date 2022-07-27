C.M. Punk comments on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk doesn’t believe that the culture in WWE will change with Vince McMahon not at the helm. Punk answered a question about his former boss retiring during a Comic-Con panel.

“I don’t think the structure there, the….what’s the word I’m looking for…I don’t think the culture there changes at all,” Punk said of WWE’s new leadership. “It is what it is. I’ll put it to you like this. Oh boy, people are going to be real fucking mad about this, but fuck it. Mercedes and Trinity leave, they announce on SmackDown that, ‘gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. Where is Michael Cole saying, ‘Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.’ I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What’s changed? What’s the difference? You’re going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger balls than everybody there. What’s changed? There’s nothing much that has changed. There’s people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. Fucking cowards and bootlickers. This shit is ridiculous. Why didn’t they do it to Brock? They did it for me. It’s none of my business.”

Punk famously walked out of WWE in 2014 after the Royal Rumble in which he sustained a concussion. After that, Punk did not appear in a wrestling ring until he made his AEW debut in August of last year.

Punk is currently the AEW World Champion, but is sidelined with a foot injury. Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on Friday. Triple H has taken over as the head of creative.

