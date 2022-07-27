AEW to introduce Trios Championship at All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced on Wednesday that they would be introducing the Trios Championship at this year’s All Out PPV event. These titles have long been teased by Tony Khan. There will be a tournament to crown the first champions and the finals will take place on PPV at All Out.

TRIOS BELTS ARE COMING pic.twitter.com/MsKxQBgmVD — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 28, 2022

Competitors in the tournament have not been announced at this time. The company is stocked with a wide variety of good trios teams including the The Elite, Undisputed Elite, House of Black, Death Triangle, and others.

