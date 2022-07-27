7/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on “Fight for the Fallen” including Moxley vs. Rush, Starks vs. Danhausen, Danielson vs. Garcia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN”

JULY 27, 2022

WORCESTER, MASS. AT DCU CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Jim Ross introduced the show as pyro blasted and the camera panned the crowd. He said tonight features one of the most epic matches in AEW history.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. RUSH (w/Jose the Assistant) – AEW Interim World Title match

Ross said this match is just what the doctor ordered. Excalibur noted that Rush debuted in AEW three weeks ago with a win over Penta.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why is Rush already getting a shot at AEW’s most prestigious title other than it’s a “cool match-up for hardcore fans”? Where was the story introducing Rush to the large percentage of AEW fans either unfamiliar or barely familiar with him?)

William Regal joined the commentators as Moxley made his entrance through the crowd. Ross noted Mox is 52-4-1 in AEW. “You can make money on that record,” Ross said. Rush knocked Mox off the ring apron before the bell. The ref inexplicably instantly rewarded the pre-match attack by calling for the bell. Rush beat up Moxley at ringside briefly, then threw him in the ring and dominated early. He yanked off Moxley’s shirt. Fans chanted “Moxley! Moxley!” Regal said Rush has a mean streak like Moxley, which is a reason he’s so interested in the match. Regal said he scouted Rush for his former company, but they wouldn’t hire him because he was too physical. Ross said that’s not a problem in AEW. Moxley bled from his forehead early. Rush wiped the blood and licked it.

Mox avoided a Rush chairshot at ringside. He entered the ring, then dove through the ropes and speared Rush at ringside. Mox took over control for a while, including headbutting Rush at ringside with his bloodied forehead. Excalibur plugged All Out week in Chicago. Rush came back with a snap powerslam a minute later. Rush took control again at 6:00 and choked Mox with a cable at ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Rush acted cocky and showboated in the ring during the break. Mox reverse-whipped Rush into the ringside steps. Back from the break, Moxley landed a superplex. Excalibur plugged “Quake by the Lake” in two weeks in Minneapolis (which isn’t really near “a lake” nor is it in an area where there are earthquakes, but it is adjacent to the Mississippi River, so how about “Tornado by the River”; that doesn’t rhyme, but at least’s somewhat geographically accurate).

Mox bit Rush and climbed to the top rope. Alex distracted the ref as Andrade shoved Mox off the top rope. The Lucha Bros. charged out and chased Andrade into the crowd. Mox rolled up Rush and got a two count, although Rush didn’t lift his shoulders and they were down for well past three seconds. Rush ate a lariat mid-ring. Rush came back with a high knee. He gave Mox a straight jacket piledriver for a near fall. Rush avoided a running dropkick. Ross noted he spent too much time forecasting the move. Mox applied a sleeper seconds later. Rush headbutted out of it. Mox hit a sudden Death Rider. (Rush again flailed his legs, but didn’t lift his shoulders, so the ref had to stop his count despite his shoulders still being down.) Mox then applied a sleeper and then shifted into his Bulldog Headlock. The ref called off the match, determining Rush had passed out.

WINNER: Mox in 13:00 to retain the AEW Interim Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild hard-hitting crowd-pleasing match.)

-As Mox celebrated, Chris Jericho’s theme began playing. The announcers referenced Mox ending Jericho’s reign early in the match, saying he wasn’t over it, which foreshadowed this. He came out with Sammy Guevara, Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Angelo Parker. Parker called for the music to stop because Worcester didn’t deserve to sing “Judas.” He asked the AEW Galaxy to appreciate them, a riff on Roman Reigns and WWE. (We’ll see how long making fun of WWE’s sports entertainment tendencies resonates now that Vince McMahon is out of power.) Jericho told Mox they’re on a hot streak. He talked about Anna joining them. She said she took the opportunity when offered to join J.A.S. She said she’s the new Anna Jay – “Anna J.A.S.” She said she’s the sexiest and toughest and she’ll prove it by choking all of them out.

Jericho then complained about Eddie Kingston brutalizing him and breaking his nose and leaving him in a pool of his own blood. He said he had to be cut out of the barbed wire web last week “like a horsefly.” He stressed, though, that he beat Kingston. He said he’s also going to beat Mox. He said after two-and-a-half years, he’s demanding his rematch for the title in two weeks at “Quake by the Lake” in Minneapolis, Minn. He said he’ll become the first-ever two-time “le champion.”

Mox said, “God I hate you, Chris Jericho. And I hate this sports entertainment bullshit we’re doing right now.” He said they can take the “interim and shove it up your ass.” He said he is the two-time world champion. He said he used to look up to Jericho, and he said in his own way, he is the greatest of all time. He said he has been everywhere and has done everything, but what he’s become is pathetic. He said he holds the AEW Championship, not a sports entertainment title. He told him to leave the trash he’s surrounding himself with at home and carry his own freakin’ bag. He said he “doesn’t want the Wizard or Le Champion or King of Trademarks or whatever your name is this week.” He said he wants the Lionheart. He said he wants the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon version of Jericho. Mox said no one but the best should apply. Ross said, “Minneapolis, what are you waiting on?” As Mox’s music played, Taz said Jericho’s first match in ECW Arena was against him. He told Mox he should be at his best if he wants to beat that guy.

-They went to Taz, Excalibur, and Ross at ringside to announce the latest in the weekly addition to AEW’s list of recognized titles – the AEW Trio Titles. He said the finals of the tournament will be at All Out on Sept. 4.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Dante Martin backstage. He asked about facing Sammy Guevara later. Dante said Sammy has been taking too many vacations and eating grapes and getting his feet rubbed while he’s been wrestling week after week earning respect. He said Skye Blue will be in his corner tonight. She walked into the picture. That got no crowd reaction.

(Keller’s Analysis: Does Tony Schiavone get to join the announce team for the second hour and walk out to an entrance theme? Dante is getting noticeably more confident on the mic every month.)

-Danhausen made his entrance. Schiavone joined the announcers on commentary.

(Keller’s Analysis: Asked and answered. No big entrance for Tony.)

-A vignette aired on Ricky Starks, showing him living a fine life and dressed nicely. He looked at the camera and said he is “Absolute” at the end.

(Keller’s Analysis: That is an excellent use of TV time. Well done. Brief, but added to his persona.)

(2) RICKY STARKS vs. DANHAUSEN – FTW Title match

Powerhouse Hobbs joined Starks on the entrance stage briefly. Danhausen mocked Starks’s posing. Starks kicked him in the face. Starks struck a pose. Danhausen pump-kicked him and Northern Lights suplexed him into a bridge for a two count. Danhausen side-stepped a charging Starks, then rolled him up for a two count. (Starks jerked his shoulder off the mat before the three count.) Starks speared Danhausen and scored a sudden clean win. Starks held his neck in pain afterward.

WINNER: Starks in under 2:00 to retain his FTW Title.

-Starks said, “Very nice, very evil, but tonight absolute.” He said just like last week, he had more left in the tank. He asked for someone else to step up. Taz said that wasn’t smart. Starks continued holding his neck. Hook then walked out to his music. Ross said he’s “the hottest kid in pro wrestling.” (I’m not sure if Ross realizes how a lot of fans are nodding about that, but not for the way Ross intended.) Taz said he got goosebumps.

(3) RICKY STARKS vs. HOOK – FTW Title match

Ross said Hook is just getting started and he doesn’t have Starks’s big match experience. The bell rang and Starks didn’t back out of this one. Taz said, “This is surreal to me.” Hook punched away at Starks and headbutted him. He suplexed Starks on his neck, then paraded around the ring with his arms extended. Starks punched back and chopped his chest. He delivered a back suplex and a hip toss, but Hook landed on his feet. Starks speared Hook, then lifted him, but Hook shifted into the Red Rock. Starks tapped out. The crowd popped big. As Hook’s music played, Starks offered a fist bump in a show of respect. Hook gave it to him.

WINNER: Hook to win the FTW Title in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was really into Hook. AEW has a potential star with Hook. The FTW Title is a cool moment for him to have on Dynamite. I think Starks deserved better, though. Not sure if they just don’t have confidence Hook can wrestle a full-fledged longer match or they think he’ll be more over if he’s winning his matches decisively and quickly.) [c]



-They replayed the finish and the fist-bump of the prior match. Schiavone interviewed Starks and Hobbs in the ring. Schiavone said he wrestled twice and it backfired. Starks said he lost, but he’s no stranger to losing and he’s okay with it. He said when he won the title, people said it was a noose, but he turned it into a tie. He said he made the most of it. He said he took leather and metal and made it into gold. He said he brought the title back to prominence and nobody in the back can say that. He said he exceeded all expectations and never gave less than 100 percent. He said he deserves to talk to the people for more than 40 seconds. He said people tell him to be patient and his time will come. “I don’t want to hear that no more,” he said. “My time was last month, my time was last year, my goddamn time is right now.” He said he doesn’t want people to say he had a string of bad luck. He said it was bad timing. Hobbs then hit Starks from behind and snarled. Taz asked, “What the freak did you just do?” He then gave Starks the Spine on the Pine. Taz asked, “What the hell’s going on here?”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure losing in two minutes to a rookie is the best entry point to turn babyface, but the crowd seemed to embrace Starks as a babyface almost instantly. The feud with Hobbs gives him an instant relevant feud to put the quick loss to Hook in the rear viewer mirror. The pre-match video felt like a strange way to begin a segment that ended with Starks turning babyface.)

-They went to The Acclaimed for a pre-recorded promo. Max Caster said they roasted the Gunn Club in a rap battle. He said they’re not done with them. Anthony Bowens told them to bring their ass wipes and ass cream and wear assless chaps, because on Friday they’re taking out the Trash Boys. They said everyone will love their new video on Friday.

(4) SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Tay Conti) vs. DANTE MARTIN (w/Skye Blue)

Sammy made out with Conti before the bell. This was their first one-on-one match. Excalibur said this was Sammy’s first singles match since April, while Dante has been wrestling a lot of singles matches. Sammy got the early advantage including a dropkick, after which he struck a pose. Dante made a comeback and springboarded off the top rope and flipped backwards onto his feet. Sammy looked intimidated, then teased leaving with Conti. They walked up the ramp. Dante charged up the ramp and knocked Sammy down. Taz said he’s surprised Sammy and Tay don’t have kids yet given the way they were kissing. (Does Taz know how women actually get pregnant?) Dante threw Sammy off the ramp and then landed a running soaring flip dive onto Sammy on the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Sammy took over during the break. Dante made a comeback, but Sammy caught him on the top rope. He was favoring a leg, but managed to land a Spanish fly for a near fall. Great athletic sequence there. (Sammy kicked out and raised his shoulder.) Conti yelled at Dante after he scored another two count. Sammy caught Dante with a cutter and then the GTH for the win.

WINNER: Guevera in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Dazzling smooth athleticism in that one. Dante, like Hook, is part of the next wave of potential “home grown pillars” for AEW to build around.)

-After the match, Sammy and Conti were stomping on Dante. Skye Blue ran out for the save. She was overwhelmed, but Ruby, Eddie, and Santana ran out for the save. Sammy, Conti, and Jay retreated up the ramp. Ross said he heard that Ruby will battle Jay on Rampage on Friday. Excalibur said he’s not sure if it’s official yet. Taz said he’s heard the same rumors.

-Schiavone interviewed Danny Garcia. He asked where Bryan Danielson has been the last couple of months. He said he’s been getting sharper and better while Danielson was apparently working on his garden with his wife and kids. He said he’ll take advantage of Danielson because he’s fresh and sharp. He said he’ll send him on another vacation with his family. He said when he beats Danielson, people will be calling him the most greatest technical sports entertainer in the world.

(Keller’s Analysis: Garcia is also getting better on promos. Add his name to Hook and Dante as fresh stars for AEW to promote. And really, Starks too, even though he’s got a lot more experience than those three.)[c]

-Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Singh stood in the parking garage. They said they’re the real best friends. In walked Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, and Orange Cassidy and asked why they’re talking like they’re not standing six feet from them wearing loud tie-dyed outfits. They challenged them to a match on Rampage on Friday. Trent said Sonjay doesn’t have what it takes anymore. Sonjay ranted and said he’s still prepared to wrestle and agreed. Best Friends left. Lethal asked Sonjay what he just did. Sonjay agreed he got carried away and is screwed and blamed Lethal for not stopping him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wait, Best Friends are still babyfaces? I thought last week was a sign they were turning.)

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Jungle Boy, who came out to his ring entrance with Luchasaurus. Schiavone asked JB for his response to the nasty disparaging things Christian Cage has been saying about him. JB took a deep breath, then grabbed the mic and yelled that Christian is “the biggest pussy I have ever met in my entire life!” Fans chanted “Pussy! Pussy!” JB said he’s watched him come out there for weeks and talk all kinds of bullshit about his family. He said Christian is now the most relevant he’s ever been in his career. (That’s just not even close to true.) He said he took his tail and ran as soon as he came out. He said he doesn’t get why he’s so angry. He said Christian is still upset that he threw him out of a battle royal a year ago. He said for someone who has been wrestling as long as he has, that shouldn’t be a big deal. He said he lost out of a bonus payday, but now he understands why he was so upset about it – because his wife divorced his ass. Taz said that was rough. Fans “ohh’d.”

Schiavone asked what happened with Luchasaurus. “You know, just like all the bad guys in the movies with the turtle necks and the small pricks – I mean, what do you think happened to the wife – Christian needed someone to protect him.” He said he thought Luchasaurus would protect him, but all Luchasaurus was doing was making sure no one got to Christian before he did. JB said he can swing a chair at his head and he can take it. He said three years ago, he was standing in a dirt hole with his Uncle Dave and a shovel watching his tears fall into the dirt and turn into mud as he buried his father with his own two hands.

The director rudely interrupted JB by putting Christian on the big screen with a live mic. Christian cut off Luchasaurus and said he threw away his momentum to remain JB’s lapdog. He said the next thing he’s going to do is drape a bodybag over him. Christian said he won’t have to worry about him disrespecting his father anymore because he can cozy up right beside him. He said JB might have the monster because he still has the advantage because he told him all his secrets. He motioned like he was smoking a joint, then said he’s going to prey on his weakness.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot going on there. I know he had a reason to be intense and hateful toward Christian, but the more JB talks, the less endearing he seems. This was the most they’ve trusted him with a mic and it was a mixed bag.)

-Backstage, Brandon Cutler holding the camera pitched to The Young Bucks that they don’t have any other friends left, so he could join them as a three-man team for the Trio Title tournament. The Bucks didn’t like that. Hangman age showed up. As Matt Jackson said for the longest time they’ve wanted to talk to him; then Dark Order showed up and wished Hangman a happy birthday. John Silver had a plate with broccoli on it instead of cake. The Bucks began to walk away as Brandon said, “That was awkward.”

(5) TONY NESE & “SMART” MARK STERLING vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

A clip aired of Nese beating John Walters on AEW Dark last week, whom Excalibur said is closely associated with the ROH Pure Title. They noted that Keith Lee was banned from ringside. As Swerve came out, they showed the angle where Swerve smashed cake in Sterling’s face. They showed Lee watching backstage from that WWE side angle that AEW used to make fun of but is now embracing, apparently. Sterling distracted Swerve at ringside, giving Nese a chance to come at him from behind, but Swerve saw him coming. Sterling grabbed Swerve on the ring apron, then Nese yanked him hard onto the ring apron. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Swerve eventually finished Sterling with a leaping sidekick to the head.

WINNER: Swerve in 7:00.

-As Swerve celebrated, they showed Josh Woods standing over Lee who was knocked out backstage. Nese then hit Swerve from behind with the belt. Nese held up the tag belt, then threw it onto Swerve.

-A vignette aired with The House of Black. Malakai Black talked about Miro. Brody King then talked about Darby. He said he made an example out of him because he can, and he’s there to beat him at his own game. He challenged him to a coffin match. “Let me know what kind of flowers you want on your headstone.”

-A clip aired of Pac defending his All-Atlantic Title successfully over the weekend. They then showed the July 9 non-title win by Miyu Yamashita over Thunder Rosa.

(4) THUNDER ROSA vs. MIYU YAMASHITA – AEW Title match

They cut to a split-screen break a couple minutes in. [c/ss]

Yamashita landed a hook kick to Rosa’s head and scored a two count. They exchanged small package two counts. Yamashita’s shoulders weren’t anywhere near the mat the ref counted. Rosa then hit a sudden Thunder Driver for the clean win.

WINNER: Rosa in 10:00 to retain the AEW Title.

-Excalibur plugged Rampage: Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty, Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho, Ethan Page vs. Leion Ruffin, and Dutt & Lethal & Singh vs. The Best Friends. Then he plugged next week’s Dynamite: Undisputed Elite appear together, Thunderstorm vs. Jamie Hayter & Brit Baker, and Christian vs. Matt Hardy. He said four matches will be announced on Rampage, too. Ross hyped AEW debuting in Canada on Oct. 12 and 13 in Toronto, Ont. for a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping. Tickets go on sale Aug. 26. [c]

(5) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Jericho joined in on commentary. Danielson charged at Garcia with a running dropkick. The ref rewarded the pre-match attack by calling for the bell to officially start the match. He threw a barrage of kicks and the crowd ate it all up. Garcia made a comeback, but Danielson backdropped him to the floor. Danielson then dove at him on the floor. Fans chanted “Welcome back!” Danielson threw Garcia into the ringpost. They battled back and forth in the ring and at ringside. Daniels n got the better of Garcia and played to the crowd, who were wildly into everything he did. Danielson landed a top rope dropkick, but was slow to get up after his landing. They cut to a nervous fan in the crowd. Jericho said, “Look at that guy! What a mark!” Taz said Danielson might be hurt. Danielson recovered and attacked Garcia with a barrage of punches. They cut to a split-screen break with Garcia in control. [c/ss]

Garcia stayed in control for several minutes. Danielson eventually made a comeback. Garcia countered Danielson with a sleeper. Danielson stood and then fell backward. Danielson applied Cattle Mutilation. Then a Tiger Suplex for a two count. Garcia made a comeback with some elbows to Danielson’s shoulder. Danielson reversed position and delivered elbows too. Then he landed a shoulder-capture suplex for a two count. Danielson played to the crowd. Garcia avoided a psycho knee and hit a neckbreaker suplex for a two count. Danielson scored a quick two count with a small package. Fans began a “This is awesome!” chant. Garcia and Danielson stood and exchanged strikes. Danielson landed his Psycho Knee and then went for a Lebell Lock. Garcia rolled under the bottom rope. Danielson hit a flying knee and then threw Garcia back into the ring. Someone grabbed Danielson’s leg through the apron skirt. That opened up Garcia to give Danielson a piledriver and then apply a sharpshooter. Jericho said it was a confused ring technician. Garcia really wrenched the hold as Danielson held on for a while, but then passed out.

WINNER: Garcia in 17:00.

-Jake Hager came out from under the ring to congratulate Garcia and reveal he was the one who interfered. Jericho joined in the celebration as the announcers marveled at the upset.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Really enjoyable show. Not without flaws in some respects, but such good athletes being put in positions to shine can cover up for some other sloppy or disappointing aspects of the show.