Hook is the new FTW Champion.

He won the title from Ricky Starks on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Starks had a scheduled title defense against Danhausen. Starks easily won that bout, but then issued an open challenge and Hook answered.

Hook connected with a furious array of punches to start and was eventually slowed with a Starks spear. In the end, Hook choked Starks out with Red Rum to win the title.

After the match, Starks and Hook fist-bumped one another. Starks then cut a promo on making the FTW Championship what it is and bringing back its prestige. He was then attacked by his partner, Powerhouse Hobbs.

This is Hook’s first title win in AEW. He made his debut earlier this year.

