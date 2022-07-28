FREE PODCAST 7/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Did a New Four Pillars emerge? On-site report, live calls, emails (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They begin with a discussion about whether a second generation of Four Pillars emerge on this episode? They talk to an on-site correspondent who relayed how Ricky Starks primed the crowd off-air to cheer him during his on-air promo, plus Tony Khan’s speech to fans off-air, and more in-person observations. PWTorch VIP member Javier Machado joined the show early to give his viewpoint. They also talk with other live callers about a wide array of topics on this show including Jungle Boy’s longest promo to date, Jon Moxley vs. Rush, Daniel Garcia upsetting Bryan Danielson, Hook’s FTW Title win, and more.

In the nearly 40 minute VIP Aftershow, they read more emails and react to a variety of AEW-related topics including whether Tony Khan should be preparing to shift strategy now that his competition has a new booker and whether Drew McIntyre should get another run with the title but this time with fans present since it’s going so well for Jon Moxley who also had a reign largely in front of empty seats.

