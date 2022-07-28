VIP AUDIO 7/28 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly talks main event between Shelley and Sabin, new pairing in Knockouts Division, Emergence preview, more (15 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly goes solo this week to recap last week’s Impact TV show, which featured an excellent main event between Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to see who would face Josh Alexander for the world title at Emergence. Plus thoughts on a new pairing in the Knockouts Division, an Emergence preview, and more on another good edition of Impact.

