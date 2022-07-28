Killer Kelly signs multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Killer Kelly will be working for Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Kelly announced the news on The Battleground Podcast and revealed that the new agreement with the company is for multiple years. Kelly had been signed to Impact, but couldn’t perform due to visa issues per Post Wrestling.

Kelly will appear on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Killer Kelly was released from WWE in 2020. She participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and spent most of her time with the company on the NXT UK brand.

