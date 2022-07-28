News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/27 – East Coast Cast #587 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Vince’s welcomed retirement, fan base reaction, Triple H as new creative head, more (95 min.)

July 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the show, Cam and Trav, like most folk the last few days, talk about the very much welcomed retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE. The reaction of the fan base. Has Vince gotten a whiff of the joy most wrestling fans experienced when they heard the news, and does it bother him? Triple H is the man now creatively. How will he rebuild the team around him? Who will be on that team? It is absolutely time for AEW to step up their creativity. Triple H with a point to prove; the leeway and resources to prove it could spell trouble for the competition. Live calls and more.

