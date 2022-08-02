SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE confirmed that Becky Lynch will miss several months of action due to the shoulder injury she sustained in her Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Summerslam.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lynch kicked off the show and talked about how she had found herself again. Belair walked out to give Lynch respect after beating her at WWE Summerslam. Lynch left the ring and walked backstage, but was attacked by Bayley, Io Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Lynch’s shoulder injury was made worse due to the attack.

