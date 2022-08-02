Ronda Rousey expected return date revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey is expected back to WWE in time for the company’s first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years. Rousey was suspended and fined by WWE on Monday due to her attack on a referee after her match with Liv Morgan at Summerslam.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rousey will be back in time for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff. Rousey may return before that show, but the report indicates that she is booked for Cardiff.

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania Backlash. At the Money in the Bank PLE, Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey after Rousey defeated Natalya. Morgan’s cash in was successful and she pinned Rousey to become champion.

At WWE Summerslam 2022, Morgan pinned Rousey to retain her championship, but footage showed Morgan tapping out to Rousey’s armbar before the referee hit the mat for the three count. This set Rousey off and sparked her attack on the referee.

CATCH-UP: Update on Becky Lynch return to the ring