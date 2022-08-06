News Ticker

WWE announces tournament for Women’s Tag Team Championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 6, 2022

WWE employees not allowed to trade stock
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE announced on Friday night that a tournament would crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles have been vacated since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company as champions.

The tournament will begin this week on Monday Night Raw. Teams from both Raw and Smackdown will compete in the tournament, though specific teams of talent have not been announced at this time.

Monday’s episode of Raw will also feature a United States Championship match with Lashley defending the title against Ciampa. Ciampa earned a shot at the title last week on Raw, winning a triple threat match and then defeating A.J. Styles.

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: PWTORCH FIRESIDE CHAT – WWE creative changes, AEW talk, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*