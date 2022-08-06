SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE announced on Friday night that a tournament would crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles have been vacated since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company as champions.

WWE Official @ScrapDaddyAP announces that a monumental WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will begin this Monday Night on #WWERaw. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f0ckquzxA8 — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022

The tournament will begin this week on Monday Night Raw. Teams from both Raw and Smackdown will compete in the tournament, though specific teams of talent have not been announced at this time.

Monday’s episode of Raw will also feature a United States Championship match with Lashley defending the title against Ciampa. Ciampa earned a shot at the title last week on Raw, winning a triple threat match and then defeating A.J. Styles.

