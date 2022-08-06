VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 32 Nights 8, 9, and 10 (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this G1 Special episode New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Nights 8, 9, and 10 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament including Tanahashi vs. ZSJ, Naito vs. EVIL, and Finlay vs. Ospreay. Also, Yoshi-Hashi avoids disappointment. Email all of your New Japan questions, opinions, and thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

