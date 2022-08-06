FREE PODCAST 8/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling talks to Steph Chase about AEW, Will & Rich discuss Britwres, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The Deep Dive returns with a very special two-segment edition. In the first half, Will Cooling welcomes social media influencer and wrestling broadcaster Steph Chase to talk about her experiences watching AEW all over America. They go through all the different cities she has travelled to watch the promotion, her experiences at the shows, and of the cities themselves. They also talk about how they would both save Dynamite, their experiences attending shows as media, and what the future holds with Triple-H in charge of WWE creative. Then the show concludes with the special Deep Dive segment that was part of Martin Bushby and Benno’s 24 Hour Podcasting Marathon last month, with Rich Fann and Will discussing their infamous interview with Andy Quildan at the heart of Speaking Out, Rich’s five favorite Britwres wrestlers, and him getting to meet the former Braun Strowman at a charity softball game. Truly this is a PACKED show.

You can watch Steph Chase on YouTube, follow her on Twitter, plus buy merchandise and learn more about her other projects at StephChase.com.



FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO