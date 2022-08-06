News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s post-Summerslam changes, Kross return, WWE Women’s Tag Titles, AEW’s next TV deal affected by Discovery deal, Bucks-Cole angle, Sasha, Jungle Boy, more (72 min.)

August 6, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Paul Levesque’s post-Summerslam changes including who is getting pushed better and who has disappeared and what that could indicate
  • Karrion Kross’s return and how he can best be utilized
  • Levesque’s portrayal of women compared to Vince McMahon’s approach
  • WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament
  • Are Sasha Banks and Naomi almost sure bets to be brought back, or not
  • AEW’s next TV deal affected by Discovery deal
  • The Young Bucks-Adam Cole angle,
  • AEW releasing the list of Tony Khan’s top deputies
  • Jungle Boy’s character off track
  • Madison Rayne coming in to AEW

