VIP AUDIO 8/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s post-Summerslam changes, Kross return, WWE Women’s Tag Titles, AEW’s next TV deal affected by Discovery deal, Bucks-Cole angle, Sasha, Jungle Boy, more (72 min.)

- Paul Levesque’s post-Summerslam changes including who is getting pushed better and who has disappeared and what that could indicate
- Karrion Kross’s return and how he can best be utilized
- Levesque’s portrayal of women compared to Vince McMahon’s approach
- WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament
- Are Sasha Banks and Naomi almost sure bets to be brought back, or not
- AEW’s next TV deal affected by Discovery deal
- The Young Bucks-Adam Cole angle,
- AEW releasing the list of Tony Khan’s top deputies
- Jungle Boy’s character off track
- Madison Rayne coming in to AEW
