FREE PODCAST 8/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill: Summerslam developments in front of noteworthy Toronto crowd reactions, Bayley booed, Jordan bombs, Seth rejects Dean, Joe interferes (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to break down and analyze the Aug. 7 Monday Night Raw. They begin with a discussion on the top segments of the show including whether Roman Reigns would be the least popular wrestlers among all four (or five!) other people in the ring. Then they talk to two correspondents who were in Toronto at the event to get insight into the various noteworthy crowd reactions including Bayley getting booed and Jason Jordan bombing. And they close by answering email questions from listeners.

