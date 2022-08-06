FREE PODCAST 8/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Insight backstage at Raw #1,000 including Rock, Punk, Undertaker, Vince, DX, Nitro, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-20-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman who provides extensive insight from being backstage and on camera at Raw #1,000 including Rock, Punk, Undertaker, Vince McMahon, DX, and many other subjects. Sean talks about Scott Hall saying in a Torch Talk that he and Kevin Nash checked out on trying to help WCW succeed after Eric Bischoff treated Sean poorly and fired him to get back at them. Live calls and email questions answered from listeners on a variety of subjects including why wasn’t Kevin Nash at Raw #1,000, top prospects in WWE, why doesn’t Waltman wrestle for WWE, and more.

