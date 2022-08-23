AEW and NXT war set to continue in October

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The war between AEW and NXT will reignite for one night only in October.

Due to the MLB playoff schedule on TBS, the company announced that they have moved the October 19 episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati to Tuesday October 18. NXT airs on the USA Network on the same night.

Dynamite and NXT went head to head when Dynamite first aired in 2019. Dynamite consistently won the ratings war and NXT moved to Tuesday nights after NBC Universal securing rights to NHL hockey.

The October 18 episode of Dynamite does not have any matches scheduled at this time. This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley and CM Punk will square off for the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the line.

