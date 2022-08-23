VIP AUDIO 8/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – McNeill’s Hot Five Stories of the Week including Lesnar’s chances to make the Vikings, early Cena drawing power, Rock’s dabbling in politics, WWE’s sinking ratings (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 14, 2004 podcast by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill titled “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring his Hot Five Stories of the Week including Brock Lesnar’s chances to make the Vikings, Rock’s dabbling in political world, WWE’s sinking TV ratings, why September is traditionally an awful month for pro wrestling booking over history, Kane-Lita pregnancy update, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO