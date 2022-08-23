VIP AUDIO 8/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW’s locker room problems, is there a clear side to take, can Tony Khan rein it in, was some of this foreseeable, Mox-Punk options, Kenny’s slow-start (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade react to AEW’s locker room problems. Wade adds the insight he’s heard from his sources including some notes on how this is also going on among the women too. Is there a clear side to take in backstage faction warfare? Can Tony Khan rein it in? Was some of this foreseeable? Also, Moxley-C.M. Punk options this week, reaction to Kenny Omega’s slow-start and the prudence of playing up the idea he’s still hobbled and rusty.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO