Vince McMahon has been retired just one month, but WWE has already seen significant positive change under the leadership of Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE production department has been noticeably more positive with the new regime in place. The report indicates that the backstage environment is more relaxed and productive due to the absence of McMahon and his yelling into the ears of announcers, camera operators, and directors. The source told PWInsider that the situation backstage was night and day compared to the prior leadership administration with McMahon at the helm.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE on July 22 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and a WWE Board of Directors into hush money payments reportedly paid to women with whom McMahon had affairs with.

Paul Levesque took over as the head of creative for WWE and both Stephanie McMahon and Nick are serving as CEO’s for the company.

