Edge hints at possible retirement date in post-Raw promo

Edge hinted at retirement during a post-Raw promo on Monday night in Toronto.

Edge wrestled and defeated Damian Priest in the main event on this week’s episode of Raw. It was his first match in his hometown of Toronto since returning to the WWE in 2020.

After the victory, Edge cut a promo in the ring and said that he’s looking to retire after performing in Toronto one last time. “I hope to come back one last time here in Toronto,” Edge said to the audience on Monday Night Raw. “Looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So, next August, I guarantee each and every one of you that I’ll be back here. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, it’s OK, man. This is the place for me to do it. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you, and in case you missed it, I love being Canadian!” (h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription)

Edge returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2020. Since coming back to wrestling, he’s wrestled major names in the company including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and A.J. Styles.

