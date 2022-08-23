SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kamille says that the key to her growth in the ring is simply getting more reps.

In an interview with PWTorch Columnist, Sean Radican, on Radican Worldwide, Kamille talked in detail about the steps she took to become a better in-ring worker throughout her run as NWA World Women’s Champion.

“Really, the biggest thing of it is, is getting more reps,” Kamille said of her growth. “Just more time and more reps under my belt because when I first started wrestling with the NWA, even before I got the belt, I think I had four matches with the NWA and that’s it. So, just being able to get more reps in the NWA, on the indie scene — that’s been the thing that has helped me the most because it just gives you more confidence to say, ‘hey, I know what I’m doing her.'”

Kamille has been the NWA Women’s World Champion for over a year. She defeated Serena Deeb at the When Our Shadows Fall PPV event to win the title. She is scheduled to defend her championship at NWA 74 Night 1 on Aug. 27 against Taya Valkyrie.

