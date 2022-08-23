SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 is headlined by two “firsts” for the brand.

In the first ever Lights Out Match in NXT, Tiffany Stratton will face Wendy Choo. Stratton and Choo have been at odds as opponents for months. This match will look to conclude the feud and is not only the first of its kind in NXT, but the WWE as well.

Also, this week’s episode will feature the first ever episode of The Grayson Waller Effect talk show. Waller’s first guest will be Apollo Crews.

Other matches on this week’s show include Briggs & Jensen vs. The Gallus Boys for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

