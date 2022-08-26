Bianca Belair signs with premiere talent agency

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, has signed a deal with WME.

Variety is reporting that Belair signed with the powerhouse agency to represent her and that the agency will “work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing and more.”

Belair has been a fixture of the WWE women’s division for the last two years. She’s a multiple time champion and won titles at the last two WrestleMania events. Belair defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

WWE’s next PLE event, Clash at the Castle, airs live on Peacock on September 3. It is the first stadium show event in the UK in over 30 years. On the show, Bianca Belair will team with Asuka & Alexa Bliss to take on the team of Bayley & Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai.

Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, and more.

