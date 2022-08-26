AEW asked to tone down language on television

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will reportedly be toning down the use of profanities on Dynamite and Rampage.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s television partner, has requested that the company pull back on swearing. The report does not indicate that they’ll need to pull back on usage of blood during matches.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage air on TBS and TNT respectively and have been a part of AEW’s success since the company began in 2019. AEW President, Tony Khan, has continually spoken highly about WBD and has included various company product integrations into his wrestling shows, the most recent being the cross-promotional effort for House of the Dragon.

This week’s Rampage will feature Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH World Championship, a Trios Championship Tournament, and a special appearance from CM Punk.

