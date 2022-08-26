CM Punk to address status on AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After losing to Jon Moxley on Dynamite this week with the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the line, CM Punk will address his status on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Punk recorded comments after the loss to Moxley and that those comments would be played on this week’s show. Punk injured his foot during the Moxley match and was beaten for the title in less than four minutes.

TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/ 9pm CT, we’ll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk filmed following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley on Wednesday Night's #AEWDynamite! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/nwQqkMPVs7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2022

Punk won the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at Double or Nothing, but left the company soon after to heal a surgically repaired foot. In his absence, Moxley became Interim World Champion by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door PPV event.

This week’s AEW Rampage will also feature a Trios Championship Tournament match and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH World Championship.

