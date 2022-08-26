FREE PODCAST 8/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Mox beats Punk but what’s next, Gargano on Raw, Reigns-McIntyre, UFC 278, Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:

The Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk title match and forecast what’s likely next and what various options really exist.

A full Dynamite review including All Out line-up taking shape.

A full review of the latest Rampage and some thoughts on the direction of the show overall.

A review of WWE Smackdown including the Drew McIntyre-Roman Reigns face-to-face and the thoroughly enjoyable Sami Zayn.

A review of WWE Raw including Johnny Gargano’s surprise debut, Dexter Lumis abducting Miz, Edge vs. Damain Priest, and more.

During the Raw review, a sidebar discussion on Charlotte’s interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a discussion about authenticity on sit-down interviews compared to on-air characters, and how the difference wouldn’t be great with pro wrestling’s historical top draws in those two situations like it is today with some acts.

A review of NXT including Dexter Lumis showing up there.

A review of UFC 278 with an amazing main event and other newsworthy happenings.

