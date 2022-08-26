News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Mox beats Punk but what’s next, Gargano on Raw, Reigns-McIntyre, UFC 278, Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions, more (144 min.)

August 26, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They  discuss these topics:

  • The Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk title match and forecast what’s likely next and what various options really exist.
  • A full Dynamite review including All Out line-up taking shape.
  • A full review of the latest Rampage and some thoughts on the direction of the show overall.
  • A review of WWE Smackdown including the Drew McIntyre-Roman Reigns face-to-face and the thoroughly enjoyable Sami Zayn.
  • A review of WWE Raw including Johnny Gargano’s surprise debut, Dexter Lumis abducting Miz, Edge vs. Damain Priest, and more.
  • During the Raw review, a sidebar discussion on Charlotte’s interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a discussion about authenticity on sit-down interviews compared to on-air characters, and how the difference wouldn’t be great with pro wrestling’s historical top draws in those two situations like it is today with some acts.
  • A review of NXT including Dexter Lumis showing up there.
  • A review of UFC 278 with an amazing main event and other newsworthy happenings.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*