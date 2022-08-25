News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Drew-Reigns face-to-face, Gargano and Dexter on Raw, Herb Abrams book review, Charlotte interview with Steve Austin, UFC 278 review (83 min.)

August 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown including the Drew McIntyre-Roman Reigns face-to-face and the thoroughly enjoyable Sami Zayn.
  • A review of WWE Raw including Johnny Gargano’s surprise debut, Dexter Lumis abducting Miz, Edge vs. Damain Priest, and more.
  • During Raw review, a sidebar discussion on Charlotte’s interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a discussion about authenticity on sit-down interviews compared to on-air characters, and how the difference wouldn’t be great with pro wrestling’s historical top draws in those two situations like it is today with some acts.
  • A review of NXT including Dexter Lumis showing up there.
  • A review of UFC 278 with an amazing main event and other newsworthy happenings.
  • A detailed review of the new book on the notorious wrestling promoter, Herb Abrams.

