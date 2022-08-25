VIP AUDIO 8/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Evaluating Mox vs. Punk title match, forecasting what’s next, full Dynamite review including All Out line-up taking shape, Rampage thoughts (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk title match and forecast what’s likely next and what various options really exist. Then they move on to a full Dynamite review including All Out line-up taking shape. And finally a review of the latest Rampage and some thoughts on the direction of the show overall.

