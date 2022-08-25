FREE PODCAST 8/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-20-17) WWE Summerslam 2017 Post-show with guest analyst JTG, live callers talking Lesnar-Joe-Strowman-Reigns, Styles-KO with Shane, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the August 20, 2017 episode with hosts PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Greg Parks, along with former WWE star JTG hosting the WWE Summerslam Postgame Show on “Wrestling Night In America,” with live calls and reader questions. They discuss the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns main event, Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women’s Title against Sasha Banks, A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon as referee, and whether Baron Corbin, Rusev, and Enzo Amore have heat with WWE.

