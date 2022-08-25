Thunder Rosa injury revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thunder Rosa declared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that she would be unable to defend the Women’s World Championship due to injury.

Rosa did not confirm what her specific injury was, but PWInsider is reporting that she is dealing with a disc injury in her back and there is not a timetable in place for her to return to action. Rosa is the current AEW Women’s World Champion. She defeated Britt Baker earlier this year to win the title — her first in AEW.

Thunder Rosa was scheduled to face Toni Storm for the championship at All Out. Now, an interim championship will be on the line at the PPV event in a fatal four-way match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jaime Hayter, and former champion, Hikaru Shida.

All Out airs live on PPV on September 4. Matches on the show include Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, and more. Currently, there is not an AEW World Championship match announced for the show.

