FREE PODCAST 8/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado & Krol: Final All Out hype, Mox-Punk rematch official, Hangman, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch’s “New Japan Pride” VIP podcast to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They open with a discussion on the Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk set-up and discuss the pros and cons of the approach they took last week into this week. They talk with live callers about that topic and others. Eric Krol then joins to give his in-person perspective on the event and off-air happenings. They also answer email topics and discuss most of the other segments on the show.

