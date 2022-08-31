AEW World Championship match set for All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk 2 for the AEW World Championship is the main event for Sunday’s All Out PPV.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley walked to the ring to start the show and discussed his quick victory over Punk last week to unify both world titles. Moxley then said that he had an open contract for a world title match for anyone that wanted one at All Out. Moxley tossed the contract on the mat and left the ring soon after.

Later in the night, Punk walked out to the ring and addressed last week’s loss. Punk was stoic and unsure of himself until his trainer, current AEW agent Ace Steel, walked down to the ring. Steel confronted Punk and reminded him of who he was before demanding that he sign the contract to face Moxley again. Punk did and then cut a fiery promo about Chicago and declaring victory on Sunday night.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut – CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Moxley defeated Punk in a heavily hyped main event last week on Dynamite. Punk tweaked his injured foot early in the match and just minutes into it, Moxley connected with two Paradigm Shift maneuvers before making the cover for the win.

Punk won the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at Double or Nothing. Because of the injury to Punk, Moxley became Interim AEW World Champion by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door event.

All Out airs live on PPV on September 4. Other matches on the card include Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks, the finals of the Trios Championship Tournament, and more.

