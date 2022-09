SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood discuss the go-home show for Worlds Collide including Gallus vs. Diamond Mine, Waller vs. Crews, Chance & Carter vs. Nile & Paxley, Pretty Deadly & Legend vs. Brooks, Jensen & Henley, Carmelo Hayes’ surprise opponent, and more.

