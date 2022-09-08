Ronda Rousey comments on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey says she’s jealous that Roman Reigns has Paul Heyman as his advocate.

In a Q&A on her Baddest Stream show, Rousey discussed Reigns and whether or not she would want to have Paul Heyman working with her.

“I think he’s great,” Rousey said of Reigns. “I’m very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate. A follow-up question was asked on the show asking whether or not she’d want Paul Heyman as her advocate. “Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation,” Rousey said of working with Heyman. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Rousey has been involved with a suspension angle on Smackdown since losing the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan at the Money in the Bank PPV event. Morgan cashed in her MITB contract and beat Rousey after Rousey defeated Natalya. Morgan and Rousey clashed again at Summerslam with Morgan retaining her championship. Rousey had Morgan beat first, but the referee missed it, leading to Rousey beating up WWE officials, thus getting suspended.

Rousey has worked in WWE without a manager since her debut with the company in 2018.

