The ROH Pure Championship changed hands in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta and won the title via submission. After the match, Yuta and Garcia shook hands. Bryan Danielson walked to the ring and put the title belt around Garcia’s waist. Chris Jericho walked out soon after and was confused as to where Garcia’s allegiances lie.

Daniel Garcia has been on a roll lately, defeating Bryan Danielson being his biggest victory of the year. He’s been in a feud with Chris Jericho as to whether or not he’s a wrestler or sports entertainer.

This week’s Dynamite featured the crowning of new Trios Champions. Death Triangle won the titles by beating Best Friends. Those titles were vacated by The Elite after they were suspended for post-All Out fight backstage with CM Punk.

