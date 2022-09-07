9/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Tony Khan Addressing World and Trios Titles, MJF Speaks, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

BUFFALO, NY AT KEYBANK ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur

-A recap of MJF’s return at All Out was shown to start the show. The crowd cheered for MJF.

-A video of Tony Khan backstage was shown, the crowd booed heavily. He said that the World Title and Trios Titles were Vacated. Death Triangle vs. Best Friends would determine new champions. Then Khan announced a World Title tournament that would culminate at AEW Grand Slam. Hangman vs. Bryan Danielson would be tonight.

-MJF’s music hit, the crowd cheered and MJF had a Josh Allen (of the Buffalo Bills) jersey on and slapped hands as the crowd cheered him in unison. MJF said the devil was back, he then asked who was excited to see him. He said that he loves Buffalo, and that Josh Allen is the best. He said last time he was there he said some offensive stuff, the crowd chanted you were right. He said that he loves AEW and started an AEW chant. He said that he didn’t mean it when he called the crowd stupid marks. He then asked the crowd to cheer for themselves. He said the world title has been vacated, he said that he deserves that title. But, he said he works smart not hard. He said that he wouldn’t be working the tournament because he can have a match for the title whenever he wants.

He said AEW is in dark times and needs leadership, he talked about a Jewish man named Moses. He said that he wasn’t Moses he was better than him. Jon Moxley’s music hit after the crowd chanted the end of MJF’s better than you gimmick. Moxley said that MJF was full of crap, which the crowd booed. MJF then turned on the crowd to mixed results of cheers and boos. MJF said that Moxley must be groggy after going to sleep on Sunday. He said that he doesn’t care about the people, he said that the title is a bargaining chip of the price war of 24′.

MJF then dropped Cody, Triple H and Nick Khan’s names. Moxley slapped the mic out of MJF’s hand and said this was not the time for place for this, and to leave or else he would make him. MJF took his shirt off and then left the ring. Moxley said that MJF’s theme music sucks. Moxley got on the mic and said he was embarrassed and upset. The biggest reason was that he didn’t have the AEW World Title. He said the title represents the passion and dedication of Pro Wrestling. He said it represents hero’s that the world needs. He then said it means what the company was meant to be to leave the dark underside of the business in the past with older generations. The crowd chanted for Moxley with this new mission statement on behalf of AEW.

Moxley said that he missed the game winning shot, he said he was supposed to be on vacation until two days ago. He talked about his potential opponents and praised all of them for what they excelled at. He said the ace always wants the ball when the game is on the line, he wants the ball and is gonna take the shot. He said it was time to be a legend.

(Sage’s Analysis: The MJF face/heel tease world for me. I can see others hating it. To me he was riffing on the old (Punk and the Bucks) and Jon Moxley’s promo was next level and will be talked about in years and decades to come in my opinion. He laid out the mission statement for what AEW is and needs to get back to. He is AEW’s Undertaker, and I would be so thankful for him if I were Tony Khan.)

(1) DEATH TRIANGLE vs. BEST FRIENDS

Orange Cassidy and Pac started the bout, Penta was tagged in before any physicality took place. Penta took his glove off, as Cassidy took his sunglasses off, threw them in the crowd and then Penta attacked and both men ran the ropes. Both men battled until all of best friends through out the team of Death Triangle. Cassidy dove out and connected as the first commercial break started. [c]

Rey Fenix and Trent were battling, with Death Triangle working over Trent as a team. Pac and Trent traded chops, Trent hit a double stomp and then went for the hot tag to Cassidy. Orange then took out Rey and Penta, but Pac hit a back elbow to the jaw of Cassidy. Danhausen then cursed Pac, was pulled out by Alex. Here Danhausen cursed and punched Alex. Pac then got in Danhausen’s face and took him out. Orange Cassidy then dove and took out Pac, this lead to a near fall for Cassidy on Pac.

Cassidy tried for Orange Punch, Pac countered. Chuck Taylor was tagged in and he got the best of Penta. Until Penta hit a back stabber. Penta and Rey teamed up for a move and got a near fall on Taylor. Mid match it was announced The Acclaimed would get a rematch vs. Swerve in our Glory at Grand Slam. The Best Friends hugged, then Rey took out Trent, then Chuck took out Rey, Pac took out Chuck, Orange took out Pac, Penta took out Orange, then Trent took out Penta.

Death Triangle hit a Thrust Kick Code Red and got a near fall on Trent. Cassidy then hit an Orange Punch, Best Friends then hit Awful Waffle, which Pac broke up to save the fall. All six men traded team spots, Thrust kicks then triple destroyers, then Rey and Penta hit top rope dives. Pac then hit Black Arrow and pinned Chuck Taylor.

WINNER: Death Triangle

(Sage’s Analysis: A very good match that feels like AEW has reset to 2020/2021 style. I would guess AEW original guys are about to get the shine.)

-Dark Order were backstage and 10 was given a contract opportunity via Andrade. The Dark order sent them away. [c]

-A recap of the Women’s Title match at All Out was shown. It included a video of Hayter rebuffing Britt at the arena.

(2) TONI STORM vs. PENELOPE FORD

The two were even for a brief period until Penelope Ford locked in a head lock with her legs, Toni Storm got out of the hold and then tackled Ford after running the ropes. Storm then tried a hip strike, but Ford dodged. Storm followed to the outside and here Ford took over as the break started. [c]

Storm made he comeback as the show returned when she dodged a cartwheel strike from Ford. Storm then hit the hip strike and then a DDT after Ford tried a suplex, Storm won via pinfall.

WINNER: Toni Storm

(Sage’s Analysis: A good first defense for a champion. The ending sequence was odd, but it was a typical Women’s match with most taking part during the break.)

-Magic Daddy and Angelo challenged Hook and Action Bronson to a match at Grand Slam.

-The Acclaimed came out and Swerve’s music cut off Caster before he could rap. Swerve apologized and asked if Buffalo wanted to hear more corny jokes from the acclaimed. The crowd said yes and called Strickland an Asshole. Billy Gunn said that this wasn’t his house it was Daddy Asses house, the crowd cheered for him. Anthony Bowens said that the Acclaimed would be champions after Grand Slam. [c]

-Chris Jericho, and members of the JAS were backstage. Jericho said that Ponce DeLeon looked for the fountain of youth, he didn’t find it but Chris Jericho did. He said he was the #BEWEDC and that AEW is his company and it is his locker room. He said Sammy was taking on Darby on Rampage. Jericho then reiterated that he would not be helping his friend Daniel Garcia tonight.

(3) WARDLOW vs. TONY NESE

Tony Nese flexed and then jiggled the pec of Wardlow, who in turn clothesline and power bombed Nese a few times before the pinfall.

WINNER: Wardlow

(Sage’s Analysis: What a unique presentation for Wardlow tonight.)

-Wardlow said that he is TNT champion and it’s time to remind people and that it’s Wardlow’s World.

-A video of Darby talking about his upcoming match with Sammy, he talked about their history and that they are not friends.

(4) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

The crowd had dueling chants for both men as the match started. The physical part of the match that started with a collar and elbow tie up, and a test of strength. Here Danielson tied up the wrist of Page, this was let go after Page got to the ropes and Danielson hit a chest slap and went out to look at the title belt. Page and Danielson traded chops, until Danielson put Page in the first step of a surfboard hold and stomped on the leg of Page.

The two traded chops, until Danielson took over and Danielson hit kicks in the corner. Page countered and whipped Danielson into the corner and then on the apron. Page then dove over the top rope, here Danielson caught him and whipped him into the ring post. [c]

Page and Danielson were continuing a back and fourth match as the show returned. Page sent Danielson to the outside and dove over and hit a cross body. Danielson was thrown back in the ring, here Hangman hit a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Page tried for the Deadeye, Danielson countered and then hit kicks and a running drop kick. Page tried a power bomb, Danielson countered with a hurricanrana and a head kick, for a near fall.

Danielson hit chest kicks and a kick to the head of Page. Danielson went to the top rope, Page punched him and hit a top rope spinning slam for a near fall. Hangman then went to the apron and set up the Buckshot, but Danielson rolled out. [c]

Danielson and Page were trading chops, as their fighting spirt was on display. Page hit a power bomb on Danielson for a near fall. Danielson was on the top rope once more, he countered and put Page in the tree of woe and hit a running drop kick. Danielson hit elbows on Page and then hit an suplex off of the top rope. Page landed on his feet and got a near fall on Danielson. Bryan was able to counter into a LaBell lock, Page got out and threw Danielson over the ropes.

Danielson got back in the ring and locked in a hold on Page once more. Page was able to counter and used knee strikes to get out completely. Both men traded chops, kicks and lariats in the ring. Page hit a Deadeye after this for a near fall on Bryan Danielson. Page then set up for the a top rope moonsault, Danielson dodged and hit the running knee. Page rolled out of the ring to avoid the hold. Danielson did a dive to the outside and was caught by Page, who hit an apron bomb. Then Page tried for a Buckshot, Danielson then rolled up and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: An absolutely awesome match, that seemed like a prove it moment for Page that he passed. It really is a shame that Jericho ruined the result of the match with his promo earlier.)

-Jungle Boy had a promo saying that him losing was him realizing a weight that he needed to. [c]