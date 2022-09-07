News Ticker

Tony Khan announces tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 7, 2022

AEW Championship tournament announced
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Tony Khan announced to start AEW Dynamite this week that a tournament would be held to crown a new AEW World Champion. The tournament will begin this week on the show and feature Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. It will conclude at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event at the end of the month.

Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and World Trios Championship were vacated. Khan didn’t explain why the titles were being vacated. Reports indicate that CM Punk was injured during his All Out main event in which he won the world championship from Moxley. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks won the World Trios Championship at All Out as well. The Bucks and Omega were suspended for a brawl with CM Punk backstage after he made comments about them during a media scrum. A punishment for CM Punk has not been revealed at this time.

