CM Punk suffered a severe injury during his All Out PPV main event championship match against Jon Moxley.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk injured an injury to his tricep during a tope suicida onto Moxley. Punk continued with the match and won the AEW World Championship after connecting with two GTS finishers. The report indicates that regardless of what punishment is handed to Punk for his role in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the title situation will change and will be addressed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Punk, Omega, both Young Bucks, and others were involved in a backstage brawl that stemmed from comments Punk made about the EVP’s and Adam Page during his appearance on the All Out media scrum. Everyone involved in the brawl has been suspended, but final news on Punk’s punishment is not known at this time.

This week’s Dynamite will feature the return of MJF. He’s set to address the audience after confronting Punk at the end of All Out. Chris Jericho is also scheduled to speak on the show. Scheduled matches include Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford and Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.

