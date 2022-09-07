SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Tyler Bate did a lot for Bron Breakker with the opening promo on this week’s show. Bate is a likable guy and one that fans could potentially turn on Breakker for. Bate squashed that with how he spoke about Bron and with specifically what he said. Great stuff from a pro doing business.

-Pretty Deadly are such good heels in the WWE environment. Arguing over which belt was prettier was hilariously silly, but worked perfectly for the characters.

-Alright, what the heck is going on with Toxic Attraction? Losing to Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H? They had a lot going for them, but since their win on Smackdown have taken clean losses. As the backing for Mandy Rose, it makes sense to present them stronger than this, especially opposite a team like Doudrop & Nikki who respectfully just aren’t going anywhere.

-Good match with J.D. McDonagh and Wes Lee. Honestly, a hotshot setup to what would eventually happen in the main event segment with Breakker and Bate.

-Well, Tony D’Angelo and Cameron Grimes are feuding now, I guess? I’d like to see a little more substance there. D’Angelo is coming off a really nice feud with Santos Escobar and it’s not that Grimes is a step down, but he’s a bit lost without substance too.

-A solid women’s match with Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura. Surprised they had Perez do the job without direct involvement from Cora Jade, but they got to the feud extending angle between those two anyway.

-Ok, so I’m not sure what Damon Kemp brings to the table. However, the video package on him was really well done to present him as a player in NXT. We’ll see what follows, but a solid step forward for him after the turn at Worlds Collide.

-This Kiana James stuff is just not good. There isn’t any context around it, so she sounds like a crazy person. The act is not ready for television.

-Really like the idea of Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a match series. I mean, it doesn’t feel like there is any kind of consequence to this, but it’ll fill time for the next three weeks and feature really good wrestling. Nothing wrong with that.

-Oh, it was a fine NXT main event with Breakker & Bate against Gallus, but nothing spectacular. Breakker needs to show he’s making progress and it simply doesn’t appear that he has as of yet. J.D. McDonagh got involved at the end, so he’s still hovering around the title picture. Again, fine, but not spectacular and not something that really gives Breakker a credible opponent. J.D. is solid in the ring, but doesn’t have the clout that Breakker needs to continue his elevation.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 9/5: Dominik Mysterio strong in his first night as a heel