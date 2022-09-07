Velveteen Dream arrested again for fighting

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT star, Velveteen Dream, was arrested for punching a gym employee in the face and leaving bite marks in the armpit and on the left chest.

TMZ is reporting that Velveteen Dream got into a conflict with a gym employee for occupying a space that was closed for cleaning. The report indicates he allegedly told the employee he wanted to kill him.

Velveteen Dream was arrested earlier this year for battery and trespassing. He was released from WWE in 2021 after allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. He was also accused of inappropriate behavior with fellow NXT wrestlers.

He is a former NXT North American Champion.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 9/6: Steady as she goes coming out Worlds Collide title unifications