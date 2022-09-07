9/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on All Out fallout including MJF’s promo, Moxley, Jericho, and status of AEW Champion CM Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired without any images of C.M. Punk, Kenny Omega, or The Young Bucks. Last week’s opening featured Omega and the Bucks near the beginning, Malakai Black in the middle, Adam Cole posing between the Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish in the middle, and C.M. Punk near the end. MJF was added.tsub

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the cheering fans. He said All Out ended with “an absolutely shocking conclusion.” They showed MJF’s return. Taz and Tony Schiavone were with him. Jim Ross was not, yet.

-They went to a pre-recorded statement by Tony Khan. Fans booed him as soon as he showed up on screen. He said after All Out he forced to vacate the AEW Title as well as the AEW World Trios Championship. He said new Trios Champions will be crowned tonight in a match between Death Triangle vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. He said an AEW World Title Tournament would take place. Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson tonight with the winner facing Chris Jericho next week, Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin on Friday with the winner facing Jon Moxley next week in Albany, and the finals headlining AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 21. He touted each of the competitors title histories in AEW. He promised that tonight will be a great show and AEW will be at its best the next few weeks. He threw back to the announcers.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s how you handle a situation as complicated and serious as what went down on Sunday night, especially with possible legalities in play along with personal disappointment and anger in many places. That’s ripping off the Band-aid and letting everyone know that you’re moving on. I didn’t think Tony would choose sides publicly based on the totality of what went down between Punk and “the EVPs,” and I’m not sure he’s not nearly equally mad at all parties who have been stripped of their titles at this point. Hangman Page came out of it unscathed, it appears. I think it’s going to bother Tony that fans booed him, too.)

-Excalibur said they are making history and smiled. They didn’t discuss any aspect of why Punk and the Bucks & Omega were stripped of their titles.

-MJF made his ring entrance. He came out wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey. Fans cheered him. They showed a fan sign saying “Save Us, MJF!” He said, “Buffalo, New York, the devil is back.” He asked who is excited to see him. He said he loves Buffalo. He said “the greatest quarterback of all time, Josh Allen, is from Buffalo.” He said the last time they saw him, he might have said some offensive stuff, but he thinks they can all agree he didn’t mean it and he was just kidding. “I love AEW, guys,” he said. “I’ll never leave this place.” He started an “AEW” chant. Taz said he loves it. He said he didn’t mean it when he called them all stupid marks. He said without them, there is no MJF. He asked for a round of applause. He said he has to address the big fat smelly elephant in the room. He pointed at someone and said he didn’t mean them. He then said she is gorgeous and they’ll meet up after the show.

He said the title has been vacated. He told fans not to boo. He said there will be a tournament of champions. He said he knows one guy who deserves that champion. “I’m all about working smart, not hard,” he said. He explained he has a chip that guarantees him a title shot any time he wants. He said Tony Khan is also paying a load of freakin’ money. They started chanting him name. He told them to be quiet because he has so much allotted time. “Shut up, please, jeez,” he said. He said they might think they’re in dark times, but they’re not. He said they need leadership. “I can’t think of one person more trustworthy,” he said. He told a story about a wise Jewish man whose name started with an M. He said when his people needed help, he split the sea wide open and walked them to the promised land. He said he’s not telling them he’s Moses. He said that’s ridiculous “because I better than Moses.” He said he’s going to win the World Title “because I’m better than…” He paused. Fans finished, “And you know it!”

Jon Moxley’s music played. They showed him backstage heading toward a corner entrance to the arena bowl. Mox entered the ring and stared down MJF. “You are absolutely full of crap,” he said. Fans booed. MJF said, “So let me get this straight, Jonathan. You think I’m not being sincere here in Buffalo, New York in front of all these grotesque poor lard asses who have quite possibly the worst football team in the history of the United States of America. He took off the Bills jersey and wiped his ass with it and then said, “Josh Allen sucks!” He told Mox that he might be a little woozy because he went to sleep on Sunday. He said maybe it’s true he doesn’t care about AEW or the people and he looks at the World Title as nothing more than a bargaining chip that he can use in the War of 2024 and maybe he can take it to “a real wrestling company with real fans and real wrestlers like my friend and hero, ‘American Roller Coaster’ Cody Rhodes.” They booed him. He told them to keep their mouths shut when he’s holding a mic. “Maybe, just maybe, I get to work for a real boss, the only Khan in professional wrestling that’s worth a damn, jolly ol. St. Nick.” He quoted “my personal hero The Game,” saying that’s what best for business. Mox slapped the mic out his hand.

Mox said this isn’t the time or place and he’s in no mood, so he needs to leave the ring right now or he would make him leave. Fans chanted, “Moxley! Moxley!” MJF took off his shirt, but he couldn’t get the sleeve off his hand. He then bailed out and left his shirt and scarf behind. Mox said his theme music sucks.

Mox addressed the fans. He said he is pissed off and embarrassed about a great many things, most of all that he doesn’t have the AEW Title. He said the belt is made of leather and metal, and they can buy one themselves, so the actual belt doesn’t matter. He said what it represents matters. He said it represents passion for this sport and this business and the guys and girls in the back and the fans watching at home. He said the letters in AEW represent the vision they had when they started this years ago “when we wanted to show the world just what wrestling could be.” He said it’s taking the dark and ugly side of this business and letting it die with another generation. He said the world championship represents the freedom to be as great as you are willing to dare to be. He said it means being better than the day before, even if no one notices but him. He said it represents slaying demons and it represents everything he loves about this business. “This is great,” Schiavone said. Fans chanted, “Moxley!” He said on Sunday, he lost. He said he got pinned, and that was on him. He said he missed the game-winning shot.

He said he was supposed to be on vacation “until, like, two days ago.” He said this is another chance to take another shot with the game on the line. He said he’s pushing a hell of a rock up another hill. He talked up everyone in the tournament, saying they are better wrestlers and more naturally athletic than him. He said winners always want the ball when the game is the line. He said he wants the ball. “So hell yeah, I’m going to take the shot.” Taz said he has goosebumps. He said this isn’t just the fourth quarter winning time, this is time to be a legend. He dropped the mic.

(Keller’s Analysis: Amazing stuff from Moxley, and exactly, precisely, emphatically the speech that AEW needed at this moment in history. He should get a standing ovation backstage from that, and I bet he does. MJF was tremendous, and it’s kinda crazy the fans were willing to buy into his ploy like that, but he also does represent something they like, an unapologetic, brash, young, hungry, norm-breaking wrestling character. Those draw money and sell tickets in this business, and MJF models himself after some of the best. I have a hard time believing he didn’t sign a contract extension quite a while back at this point. The number of storylines we haven’t gotten to see play out as planned and scheduled in AEW for so many reasons – a pandemic, injuries, paternity leave, politics – is insane. But we’ll never get to see how Punk-MJF would have played out. I doubt we see Punk in a wrestling ring again, either.)

(1) PAC & REY FENIX & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & BEST FRIENDS (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) – AEW World Trios Titles

Excalibur said Alex Reynolds suffered an injury and therefore Dark Order couldn’t compete in this match tonight. Schiavone said they had a great tournament. Death Triangle made their entrance first. The bell rang 23 minutes into the show. Death Triangle were going to charge at Cassidy and the Best Friends, but they backdropped them to the floor, then Penta and Fenix launched Cassidy onto them at ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

All six brawled into the crowd during the break. Back from the break, they were back in the ring.