9/7 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Holidead vs. Alisha Edwards for the MPW Championship, Tasha Steelz vs. Allie Recks

WWA EPISODE 12: STEP TO THE DEAD

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Lenny Leonard

Alisha Edwards was backstage with Mission Pro Wrestling Champion Holidead. Edwards asked for her thoughts on WWA. Holidead vowed to defend her title against any competitor, everywhere. Edwards asked if her WWA in-ring debut could be challenging for the title. Holidead accepted.

-Opening theme.

-New footage aired from two weeks ago of the locker room trying to separate LuFisto and Max The Impaler after their match. Maria Kanellis-Bennett was in the balcony with Queen Aminata, watching the fracas.

-In the arena Tasha Steelz made her entrance. Mazzerati was with her for undisclosed reasons.

(1) ALLIE RECKS vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/Mazzerati)

Recks grounded Steelz with a side headlock. Arm drags sent her scurrying to a corner, where she ate a forearm. Steelz blocked a 619 attempt and ran Recks into the turnbuckle. Recks into the ring post. Pump-kick for a two-count. Recks with a couple flash pins that Steelz kicked out of. Spinebuster from Steelz. Recks ducked a discus lariat and hit the 619. Codebreaker from Steelz. Lungblower from Recks. They traded forearms. Ground abdominal stretch and Recks tapped.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 10:59.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Steelz now holds the best record in WWA at 3-0, though Holidead is on track to join her at 3-0 following our next match. Apparently Steelz mocking Mazzerati’s makeup and tapping her out last week made Mazzerati want to be her friend. It seems like she’ll be seconding her going forward, which could make for an interesting conflict if Steelz’s regular second, Savannah Evans, ever debuts for WWA. She did nothing here, though, other than jaw with some fans in the front row.)

-Edwards was backstage with Brooke Valentine. She addressed her loss to Queen Aminata six weeks ago.

-Backstage with Steelz, no Mazzerati. She called the referee in to raise her hand again and issued an open challenge to anyone who wanted to step up.

(2) HOLIDEAD vs. ALISHA EDWARDS – MPW CHAMPIONSHIP

Holidead was in control to start. Edwards dropkicked her off the apron. Holidead immediately took control again and ran her into the turnbuckle. Bow and arrow lock from Holidead. Edwards got hung up in the corner. Tornado DDT to the champ. Edwards hit a series of clotheslines. Bulldog but Holidead kicked out. Crossbody caught by the champ. Sidewalk slam for a two. Flatliner from Edwards for two. Darkness Falls for the pin.

WINNER: Holidead in 11:41 to retain the MPW title.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This was more competitive than I think it should have been. Holidead is one of the most pushed women in WWA and Edwards regularly loses in less than two minutes in her Impact matches. This could have been an opportunity for a quick squash main event to shake up expectations and further establish Holidead as the top woman in WWA.)