News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & McMahon: Tony Khan addresses Trios and World Championship situation, World Title Tournament begins with Danielson vs. Page, MJF returns, Yuta vs. Garcia for ROH Pure Championship (158 min.)

September 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Mike McMahon from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. Specific discussion points include Tony Khan’s public handling of the All Out media scrum situation involving C.M. Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others, Jon Moxley’s promo opposite MJF, is Moxley the guy to go with if you’re Tony Khan, MJF as a babyface, and much more. Enjoy!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*