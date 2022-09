SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including Tony Khan announcement that AEW World Title and AEW Trios Titles were vacated, MJF’s return promo, Mox’s stellar promo, Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO